Imay Matthews LeLeux

September 20, 1923 ~ April 11, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, April 13, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Imay Marie Matthews LeLeux, 94, who died Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Richard LeLeux, Jr., James LeLeux, Jr., Marcus LeLeux, Kolt Bergeron, Jacob Bergeron, and Hayden Dartez. Honorary pallbearers include Joshua Dartez, Damon LeLeux, and Shannon LeLeux.

Imay is survived by her four sons, Warren LeLeux, Jr. and his wife Ana of California, Richard LeLeux of Erath, James LeLeux of Abbeville, and Russell LeLeux and his wife Bonnie of Abbeville; daughters, Phyllis Dartez and her husband Michael of Maurice, and Betty Bergeron and her husband Damon of Abbeville; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Edward LeLeux, Sr.; parents, Louis Matthews and for former Oliva Sonnier; daughter-in-law, Glenda LeLeux; and eight siblings.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM; Friday, April 13, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 1:15 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

