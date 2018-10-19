LAFAYETTE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 20, 2018, at 11AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette for Irby J. Bernard, 85, who passed away surrounded by loved ones, Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at his residence in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lafayette.

Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar for the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Nora Trahan Bernard; four children, Cynthia Besecke (Burton), Brian Bernard (Pam), Madalyn Voorhies (Chuck), and Lynette Darbonne (Mike); seven grandchildren, Marae Hamlin (Scott), Blake Bernard (Hannah), Christopher Bernard (Morgan), Patrick Irmen (Lori), Lauren Voorhies, Ryan Voorhies and Kayleigh Darbonne; and three great grandchildren, Cooper Bernard, Evelyn and Emma Hamlin; and one sister, Deanna Eldridge (Wayne).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston J. Bernard and Azemie Frederick Bernard, and his sister, Barbara Bernard.

He was born on October 3, 1933 in Erath, LA. Beginning in 1954, he served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1956. He married the love of his life, Nora Trahan Bernard, in 1958. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7275 and was an usher at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Irby had a 25 year career in the banking industry followed by a 30 year career as an independent landman. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Pallbearers will be Brian Bernard, Chuck Voorhies, Mike Darbonne, Blake Bernard, Christopher Bernard, and Wilton Primeaux.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ryan Voorhies, Patrick Irmen, and Charles Duhon.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE location on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 4PM to 9PM and on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 9AM until the time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 6:30PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Irby’s name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston, Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70506.

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.