May 14, 1928 ~ November 2, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Irene Faulk Guidry, 91, who died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Susan Guidry; son, Randy Guidry and his wife Alana; ten grandchildren, Rocky Guidry, Bruce Meaux, Stoni Meaux, Scotty Guidry, April Guidry Landry, Christopher Guidry, Demi Breaux, Emily Guidry, Daniel Guidry and Ellie Guidry; and eighteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Guidry; parents, Issac Faulk and the former Lorita East; and brother, Lovelace Faulk.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.