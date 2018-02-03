September 1, 1924 ~ February 1, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Irene Hebert, 93, who passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre’ officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Clint Hebert, Seth Hebert, Daks Hebert, David Hebert, Rusty Touchet, and Garrett Steinbring. Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Hebert, Donny Broussard, Chad Meaux, and Dax Faulk.

She is survived by her two sons, Leroy Hebert and his wife, Joanna of Kaplan and Doug Hebert and his wife, Amanda of Kaplan; one daughter-in-law, Lena Hebert of Kaplan; four sisters, Faye Trahan of Meaux, Leanna Bourque of Kaplan, Louange LeBlanc of Lafayette, and Helen Hernandez of Abbeville; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Hebert; one son, Rayland Hebert; one granddaughter, Heather Renee Hebert; daughter-in-law, Darnelle Primeaux Hebert; four brothers, Will, Maxie, Raymond, and Lee LeMaire; and two sisters, Eunice Guidry and Virginia Frederick.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, Bonnie Benoit, and Ann Meaux for their special care.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, February 2, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Hebert family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.