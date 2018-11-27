Irene Vinet

DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial was conducted for Mrs. Freddie Vinet, the former Irene Guidry, age 100, at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 26, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

A native of Larose, La and resident of Delcambre, Mrs. Vinet passed away at 4:57 p.m on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at Maison du Monde Nursing Home.

Irene was a very spiritual woman who was a member of the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and the St. Anne’s Altar Society.

She is survived by her daughter in law, Gayla Perrin Vinet of Delcambre; two grandsons, Toby J. Vinet and wife Paula of Delcambre and Brennon P. Vinet and wife Terra of The Woodlands; six great grandchildren, Lacey Desormeaux, Brai Vinet, Kinner Vinet, Kain Vinet, Tinsley Vinet and Kherington Vinet and three great great grandchildren, Kade Desormeaux, Averi Desormeaux and Charli Rose.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Vinet, son, Dale Joseph Vinet; one granddaughter, Shannon Renee Vinet; parents, Dolton and Phoebe Melancon Guidry, one sister, Juanita G. Raymond and three brothers, Calvin Guidry, Warren Guidry and Curlon Guidry.

Pallbearers were Toby Vinet, Brennon Vinet, Kenner Vinet, Kain Vinet, John Hebert and Glenn Raymond .

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.