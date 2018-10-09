November 22, 1933 ~ October 7, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Isabelle Chauvin Hardy, 84, who died Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor, Rev. Dr. Mollie McGee officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brett Adams, Kade Breaux, Edward Suire, Michael Suire, Brannon Bodin and James Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Cherokee Moore, Dakota Moore and Jax Breaux.

Isabelle is survived by her son, Brett Hunter Adams and his wife Keisha; daughters, Mona Rae Hardy, Marilyn Hardy, Marlene Suire and her husband Ronnie, Maxine Hardy and Stacia Hardy and her husband Chris; brothers, Maldred “Tee” Chauvin and James Chauvin; grandchildren, Crystal Marie

Breaux and her husband Kade, Edward James Suire and Michael Ryan Suire; great grandchildren, Kayne Matthew Breaux, Gabrielle Paige Gallet, Brannon Jude Bodin and Jax Raymond Breaux; and great great grandchildren, Breiana Rae Adams, Autumn Rayne Adams and Layla Rose Adams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Hardy; parents, Serge Chauvin and the former Elvina Theriot; two grandchildren, Krista Rae Hardy and Hunter Paul Adams; and numerous brothers and sisters.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.