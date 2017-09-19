December 5, 1919 ~ September 18, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Ivan Joseph Bourque, Sr., 97, who passed away on Monday, September 18, 2017 at his home. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jody Bourque, Jared Bourque, Jed Bourque, Josh Bourque, Jace Bourque, and Cade Bourque. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Pierce and Br. John Joseph (Payton Bourque). Lectors will be his granddaughter, Pamela Fontenot, and his great granddaughters, Hannah Bourque, and Abby Bourque. Gift bearers will be his great grandchildren, Grant and Ashton Bourque.

Ivan was a successful self-made business man. He began in the wholesale business on May 15, 1939, when he was only 19 years old. About a year and a half later, on the day he turned 21 years old, December 5, 1940, he married the former Mary Louise Romero.

He was a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a charter and past member of the Kaplan Civil Service Board. Ivan was a previous president and organizer of Kaplan Loan Co., a director and organizer of Washington Life Insurance Co. of Lafayette, and a director and organizer of KATC Channel 3 television of Lafayette. He was a co-owner of Bourque-Simon Insurance and served as Councilman for the City of Kaplan for 16 years. He was a previous Jaycee member, a member of the Kaplan Lions Club and served as Club President, and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. He also served on the Board of Directors for Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital and Kaplan State Bank.

Ivan’s nickname was “BIG”, he had a good heart and always gave good solid advice to his family and friends. His famous saying was “ It is not what you make, it is what you save” and he was a strong believer in the phrase “You must give in order to receive”. Ivan was a very well respected man in the community and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Mary R. Bourque of Kaplan; two sons, Charles Bourque and Joey Bourque and his wife, Charlotte, all of Kaplan; one daughter, Genny and her husband, Russell Pierce of Lafayette; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruby Mire of Lafayette and Madge Miller of Lake Charles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses Bourque and the former Laura Meaux; three brothers, Jay, Ellis, and Loston Bourque; and one sister, Flo Watkins.

The family wishes to thank all who helped in caring for him, especially his caregivers, Bonnie Benoit, Connie Romero, Drucilla Becker, Karine Baird, Ann D. Meaux. A heartfelt thanks to the staff of Harbor Hospice of Lafayette and Dr. Patel of Kaplan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, September 21, 2017 from 10:00 AM until the procession departs for the church with a rosary being prayed at 11:30 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Bourque family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.