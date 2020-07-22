March 15, 1937 ~ June 4, 2020

Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery honoring the life of Ivy Joseph Clement, Sr., 83, who died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. He was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Ivy retired from the U.S. Air Force in June 1970, as a vehicle operations superintendent and has served in a variety of duties in the career field.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Boudreaux Clement; three children, Angela Clement Grantham, Ivy J. Clement, Jr., and Shantelle Clement Gilmore; ten grandchildren, Stephanie Grantham McCown, Rusty Greenwalt, Emily Grantham Dowings, Alison Grantham Adams, Ivy J. Clement, III, Daniel Clement, Kenneth Gilmore, Tyler Gilmore, Elizabeth Gilmore and Kelsey Gilmore; and four great grandchildren, Conner McCown, Kalvin Dowings, Luke McCown and Kole Dowings.

He was preceded in death by his father, Felician Clement; mother, Edith Clement, brother, Felician H. Clement; and sister, Eula Mae Clement.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.