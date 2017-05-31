Jack L. Winland

Jack Lee Winland passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017, at his residence in Abbeville.

Winland, 65, was a native of Sandusky, Ohio, and lived in Abbeville for six years.

Winland was a veteran of the Army and Navy.

He is survived by his, sons, Jack Winland II and Jason Winland, both of Abbeville, and daughter Karen Blanchard and her husband Dewey, of Erath; grandchildren, Drew Winland, Jullien Winland, Jordyn Blanchard and Jacob Blanchard; sister, Jody Shawa; niece, Melanie Shawa; and nephew, Chris Lee Poe.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton Winland Jr. and Jean Schlicher Winland; and brothers, Tim Allen Winland and Chris Lynn Winland, all of Goodrich, Texas

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana.

A private memorial for immediate family will be held at a later date.