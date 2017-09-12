ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for James “Jim” Borcherding, 57, was held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Father Greg Cormier officiating. Interment followed at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.

Jim, passed away Thursday September 7, 2017 in Maison du Monde Living Center in Abbeville. He was an aspiring historian and an avid book reader.

He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Jesset and husband Tom of Abbeville, Stephen Borcherding and wife Tracey of Union, SC, Christine Blome and husband Lothar of Abbeville, Therese O’Connor and husband Chris of Whitestone, NY, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Beverly Drysdale Borcherding, and a brother Father Marty Borcherding.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff and residents of Civitan Group Home for the love and care shown Jim during his time there.

