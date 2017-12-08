LAFAYETTE — Funeral Services for James “Jim” Knott, 67, will be 11:00AM Saturday December 9, 2017 in David Funeral Home of Lafayette with Deacon Cody Miller officiating . Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Lafayette Friday December 8, 2017 from 4:00PM until 10:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 6:30PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00AM until service time.

Jim, born in Lafayette and a resident of Broussard, passed away Wednesday December 6, 2017 in Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center. He was a U.S. Army Veteran Stationed in Germany. He retired as a Carpenter after many years in residential construction. He was a loving grandfather.

He is survived by his son James “Tony” Knott and wife Winter of Abbeville, his daughter Lainey Coon and husband Tim of Broussard, 5 sisters Betty K. Vining and husband John of Scott, Bernice Tate and husband Wilson of Sunset, Marie Knott of Arnaudville, Delores Olivier and husband Marcel of Arnaudville, and Gerri Knott of Breaux Bridge, 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren

He is preceded in death by his parents Clebert and Helena Guidry Knott, his siblings Eula Mae Moran, Mildred Richard, and Lloyd Knott, his son Benjamin Michael Knott

