March 2, 1936 ~ March 20, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of James ‘Jim Dale” Dale Landry, Sr., 82, who passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

“Jim Dale” is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly Lacour Landry of Abbeville; two daughters, Marcia Dischler of Vidor, TX, and Jan L. Davis and companion Frank Stansbury of Abbeville; one son, Dale Landry and wife Michelle of Abbeville; twelve grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominique Landry and the former Ida Babineaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, March 23, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Jim Dale’s name to Mount Carmel Capital Campaign. Please address all donations to 405 Park Ave. Abbeville, LA 70510.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Cain, Oncologist, Nurse Connie, Nurse Micah and Grace Hospice for the care they provided to Jim Dale in his time of need.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.