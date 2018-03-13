May 25, 1934 ~ March 11, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of James “Jimmy” Meaux, 83, who passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at his residence.

He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Courville, Derek Courville, Camren Meaux, Chase Courville, Brendon LeMaire, and Calvin Mire.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Vincent Meaux of Kaplan; two children, Danette Meaux of Kaplan and Chad Meaux and his wife, Valerie of Maurice; five grandchildren, Josh Courville and his wife, Brandi, Derek Courville and his fiancé, Randi Menard, Taylor Meaux, Camren Meaux, and Colin Meaux; four great grandchildren, Chase Courville, Layla Courville, Aubrey Courville, and Bryson Courville; and one sister, Betty J. Meaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Meaux and the former Cecile Menard; and one brother, Percy Meaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 9:00 AM until services with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Meaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.