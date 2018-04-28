April 19, 1936 ~ April 27, 2018

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 30, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of James “Teanny Man” Hebert, 82, who passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Harrington Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

He is survived by his two sons, James B. Hebert and his wife, Charlsie of Cow Island and Roylee G. Hebert and his wife, Angela Mayeux Hebert of Sunset; two daughters, Lorna Bourque of Kaplan and Tawana and her husband, Pete Vaughan of Kaplan; one sister, Lina Ruth Miller of Ragley; one brother, Mickey Hebert of Lake Charles; one brother-in-law, Dale Stelly of Cow Island; 9 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Florine S. Hebert; one grandson, Brock Vaughan; one brother, John “Bootsie” Hebert; and his parents, Roy Hebert and the former Beulah Broussard.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, Carleen Grogan, and Priscilla Broussard for their special care.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, April 30, 2018 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Hebert family www,vincentfuneral home.net.