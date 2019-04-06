1944-2019

James Alfred Deshotels, Sr., 74, of Kaplan, passed away at his residence on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born October 25, 1944, to the late Norbert Deshotels and Germaine Hebert Deshotels.

Services will be held at Vincent Funeral Home in Kaplan at later date.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Norma Clark Deshotels; two sons, James “Jad” Deshotels, Jr. and Curtis “Curt” Deshotels, both of Kaplan; his daughter Karen Cisneros and her husband, John Cisneros, Jr. of Kyle, TX; grandchildren, Addrien Reyes, Christopher “Buba” Deshotels, Coy Deshotels, Amber Deshotels, Miyra Bufford, Isaac Cisneros and Alana Cisneros; and six great-grandchildren. He is alos survived by his brother Norbert “Bert” Deshotels of Lafayette and sister-in-law, Mary Alice Couvillon.

For 35 years, James worked at Unocal in Forked Island, LA where he lived and became a part of the community. He enjoyed listening to his golden oldies record collection. He loved hobbies that included raising pigeons which he did since he was a teenager. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work. For several years, he worked on his genealogy, which he was very proud learning about his family history.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents, grandparents, and one sister, Constance “Connie” Hebert.

The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice, especially Mrs. Mona, Mrs. Heather, Mrs. Crystal, and all who shared their love with him.