James D. “Sarge” Harrington, a native of Abbeville, LA and resident of Gonzales, LA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 79.

James was a loving, dedicated, and selfless husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed being outside in his garden tending his peppers, hunting, joking and spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors. He was a jack of all trades and master of all of them, too. He proudly served in the Armed Forces. James is survived by his daughters, Faith Ann Martin (Todd), Charmin Martin (Gregg), Deanna Corley (Joseph), Rodesa Harrington, and Sammy Jo Harrington Brunner (Mike); sons, Ricky Lee Harrington, Barry Harrington (Cindy) and John Mitchell; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews; sister, Florence White (Walter); brother, Floyd Harrington (Beverly). He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Jean Jordan Mitchell Harrington; parents, Savy and Elise Harrington; children, Cindy Harrington and James “Jimmy” Dale Harrington Jr.; grandchildren, Adam Mitchell, Josh Mitchell, Todd Martin Jr., Joseph Brown. Marcus Martin, Gregg Martin Jr., Jacob Brunner, Kaleb Harrington, Devin Harrington, and Jeffrey Harrington will serve as pallbearers. Michael Martin will serve as honorary pallbearer. The family would like to give a special thanks to Wanda “Boo” Daigle for being his rock, Dr. Richard Caro, Dr. Halina Polek-Nowakowska, the staff at Carpenter House and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, and Fr. Denis for their compassion and care.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am celebrated by Fr. Eric Gyan. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.