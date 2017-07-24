James David “Dave” Holley, aged 83, passed away, peacefully at his home, on July 22, 2017, with his family by his side.

Dave was born May 11, 1935 in Leslie, Georgia to Henry Marshall Holley and Audry Marie Griffin Holley.

He married, the joy of his life, Joy Williams 63 Years ago.

He served honorably in the United States Army, during the Korean War.

In 1985, he founded the Dave Holley Insurance Agency.

He is survived by his wife Joy Holley, daughter Sandy and her husband, Joey Simoneaux of Denham Springs, and sons, David “Brady” Holley and his wife Tammy of Abbeville, and Barry Holley and his wife Lisa of Abbeville; five grandchildren, Justin Simoneaux and his wife Brianna, Aimee Joy and her husband, Jonathon Pomeroy, Skye, Hannah, and Sydney Holley; one great-granddaughter Wyndham Pomeroy; and two sisters, Lil Owen of Waco, TX, and Maurice Merritt of Carrolton, GA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dave was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister, Aileen Weeks, and brother Henry Marshall Holley Jr.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at Cross Pointe Church, 1631 South State Street, Abbeville, LA.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2pm, Thursday July 22, in the Main Sanctuary, followed by a service to celebrate his life, which will began at 2pm. After the service a fellowship reception will follow in the fellowship hall, next door.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice, for the compassionate care they provide.