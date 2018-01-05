James Duffy Hebert, 88, passed away in a New Orleans hospital on January 2, 2018.

Mr. Hebert was born on May 12, 1929 in Kaplan, LA to Edier and Enes Meaux Hebert.

He graduated from Meaux High School and later obtained a Masters of Science degree in Library Science. He also served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. Mr. Hebert lived his adult life in the New Orleans area. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, and studying the French language.

He is survived by his sister, Marguerite Frances Hebert; sisters in law, Sally Hebert and Lilly Ann Hebert; and nieces and nephews, Paula Bordelon, Lea Carleton, Leslie Helakoski, Chuck Hebert, Susan Blackstone, John Hebert, Greg Hebert, Chris Hebert, Gerry Hebert, and Edward Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles Calvin Hebert and Robert Dale Hebert.

A graveside service will be held at Cossinade Cemetery in Kaplan, LA on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 10 AM under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Alan Trouille will officiate.

