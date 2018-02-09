Jan. 8, 1962 - Dec. 23, 2017

A memorial service will be held on Feb. 10, 2018, from 9-11 a.m. at Kinchen Funeral Home to honor the life of James E. Darby, a native of Abbeville, La. who passed away Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at his residence in San Francisco, CA at the age of 55.

James was born to the late Edwin J. Darby and Mrs. Alzora Levine Darby on Jan. 8, 1962 in Abbeville. He enjoyed and loved being with his family and friends. He also enjoyed music and watching his all time favorite football team, the Oakland Raiders. He was a resident of San Francisco, CA for 31 years and was employed by Fed Ex for many years.

James is survived by his daughter, Clara Darby Royal and her husband, Desmand of Atlanta, GA; his son, James E. Darby III and his wife, Tashaziana of Oakland, CA; his five sisters, Brenda and Herbert Mire, Lorraine and Terry Bessard, Helen and Benny Kelly of Abbeville, LA, Tina and Larry Kelly, Emily Darby of Virginia; Fenery Walker (godfather); cousins John, Loyce, and Roy Walker; one aunt, Joyce Levine Walker; four uncles, Lester Levine, Sr., Melvin Levine, Michael Levine and Alvin Levine, all of Abbeville; and two godchildren, Tierra Mitchell Williams and Tawana Thibodeaux of Abbeville; his best friends whom he enjoyed good times with, Willie Gary and Sylvia Nolan, Steven and Margaret Levine, Cecil and Jackie Mitchell, Earliest Collins, Peter Ray Collins, Terrance “Tacky” Dauphine, Sandra Shelvin and Marvis Nolan, who, he sees as his second monther, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Alzora L. Darby; his father, Edwin Darby; his brother, Steven P. Darby; his sister, Patricia Darby Saddler; brother-in-law Eddie Saddler, cousins Mary Ann Walker and phillip J. Darby; best friend, Jacob Levine Sr.; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Levine Sr.; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Simon Darby; a niece, Felicia Williams; a nephew, Latora Darby; and a great-niece, Rynaesia S. Sylvester.

The family of James Darby offers heartfelt thanks to everyone who thought of the famly in their time of sorrow. Special thanks to Betty Bessar and Etae Boudion of Oakland, CA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Aldred E. Banfied, Garden Chapel, San Francisco, CA; B&B Burial Vaults, Darrell Briggs, Sr. and Kinchen Funeral Home of Abbeville.