February 6, 1930 ~ December 21, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of James Elton Trahan, 87, who passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital surrounded by loving family members. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville. Rev. Michael Richard will be the Celebrant. Pallbearers will be Terry Trahan, Eric Trahan, David Trahan, John Bonin, Silas Johnson and Patrick Thibodeaux. Honorary pallbearers include Joseph “Maurice” Bonin, Rodney Trahan, Joey Thibodeaux, and Michael Thibodeaux.

A native of Lafayette, James was born on February 6, 1930 to the late Othon and Alma Trahan. He was an honor graduate of Abbeville High School and served 18 months in the United States Army stationed in Germany. After being honorably discharged, he pursued a teaching career which was an easy decision because of his love of reading, learning and studying. James received his bachelor’s degree at SLI and later his master’s degree. James taught one year at Gueydan High School and 37 years at Abbeville High School teaching math and science. After retirement James spent countless hours doing what he loved which was gardening. He took great pride in his daylilies and amaryllis. He also had a love for music, especially classical. His love of Beethoven followed him to the ICU.

James had a great Catholic faith and was very involved in his church community at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. He served as an Eucharistic minister for many years and was also a member of the Men’s Choir at one time. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Alice Bonin Trahan of Leroy; brother-in-law, Joseph “Maurice” Bonin of Daphne, Alabama; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Othon and Alma Trahan; brother, J.T. Trahan and his wife Mildred of Maurice; sisters, Annie Dell Thibodeaux and her husband Percy of Abbeville, and Shirley Duhon and her husband Curly of Groves, TX; in-laws, Whitney and Rita Villien Bonin; and sister-in-law, Margie Johnson Bonin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, December 22, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 23, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all of his loving caregivers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.