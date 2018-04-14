Services for James Grant, age 48 of Denson Springs will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster.

Mr. Grant passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at East Texas Medical Center in Tyler. He was born February 1, 1970 in Baton Rouge, LA to Steven Grant and Susan Parrott Boulet.

Mr. Grant was preceded in death by his step-father Bennie Boulet. He is survived by his father Steven Grant and wife Avis of Boyce, LA., his mother, Susan Parrott Boulet of Denson Springs, grandmother, Lois Parrott of Lincoln, NE., a sister Keeley S. Grant of Lafayette, LA., two brothers, Clay S. Grant of Walker, LA., and Charles D. Grant of Baytown, TX., nephews, Colton, Connor, Tyler and Lucas, along with numerous cousins.

