December 3, 1948 ~ September 4, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of James H. Touchet, 69, who died on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Nunez Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Kyle Coates officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Joshua, Jason, Joseph, Luke, Elvis, and Lance Touchet.

He is survived by his three sisters, Carolyn Touchet of Kaplan, Hazel Miller of Abbeville, and Elzie Overland of Laurel, MS; two brothers, Kelton Touchet of Gueydan and Freddie Touchet, Jr. of Kaplan; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend for over 20 years, William Meche.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie Touchet, Sr. and the former Aurore Breaux; two sisters, Hilda Bourque and Eve Touchet; and two brothers, Huey Touchet and Wilbert Touchet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 8:00 AM until services.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Sierra Weber, Jeanne LeJeune, Della Touchet, and Joshua Touchet for their love and compassion during his final days of life.

Condolences may be sent to the Touchet family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.