ABBEVILLE – A Home-going Celebration honoring the life of Mr. James Joseph, Jr. 80, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Arc of The Covenant Deliverance Ministries, 210 South Saint Valerie Street, Abbeville, LA 70510. Dr. Apostle Crystal Randle will be the Officiant.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church, 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

He will await the resurrection in Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery, Praire Street in Abbeville, LA.

In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.

James Joseph Jr. was born on October 5, 1940, to James Joseph Sr. and Lillie Bell Horace Joseph, in Abbeville, LA. He went on to be with Our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 2, 2020, while at home in Abbeville, LA.

He was employed as a Commercial Fisherman for 20 years in Intracoastal City.

While here, he was a vivid singer, who enjoyed praising God. He was also a Mason.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his daughter, Barbara Joseph; his sons, Malcolm Joseph and Blake Saddler; sisters: Marilyn Williams of Abbeville, LA, Barbara (Clinton) Isaac, Wanda Kelly of Houston, TX; brothers: Eddie Evans, Donnie Hooper and Rickey Molten all of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren: Kelsey Joseph, Kiayesha (Kerron) Joseph, Equilla (Harold) DeJean of Dallas, TX, Malcolm Saddler, Marco Saddler, Makeia Saddler and Percy Joseph all of Abbeville, LA; ten great grandchildren, a lifelong friend, Crystal Saddler and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; best friend: Equilla H. Joseph, sisters: Carolyn “Button” Williams, Helen Faye Molten and Jimmie Raye; one brother: Wilfred; nephew: Whitney Allen and one grandchild: Kandyce Smart.

Active Pallbearers will be Marco Saddler, Donovan DeJean, Kaylon Rudd, Kelsey Riley, Tazalon Joseph, Ja`kari DeJean, Keeron Smart Jr., LaMondon Williams and Bryant Ruffins.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Malcolm Joseph, Kelsey Joseph, Harold DeJean, Donovan Allen, Keeron Smart Sr., Malcolm Saddler and Albert Grogan.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440) 1116 Greene Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.