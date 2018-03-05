DELCAMBRE – A Memorial Visitation for James Kelly Renard will be held Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm.

James passed away after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, March 03, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.

James, better known as Kelly, was born in Delcambre on February 15, 1960 to the late Noah “Rover” and June Kellems Renard. Kelly enjoyed the simple life of country living. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and crabbing with his two children. Kelly had many special memories of their times fishing in Bayou Tigre. He could often be found spending time on his boat on the Bayou with a line in the water waiting on that BIG ONE. Any day spent outside with family and friends doing what he enjoyed was a good day. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Kelly will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Bonnie Foster Renard of Delcambre; children, Timothy James Renard of Delcambre and Lindsey Anne Renard and husband Tracy Davidson both of Abbeville; siblings, Lanny “Red” Renard and wife Adley of Delcambre and Sydney Gannett and husband Thomas of Maryland; and granddaughter, Jemma Kelli Davidson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah “Rover” and June Kellems Renard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy Renard, Lanny “Red” Renard, Tracy Davidson, and Richard Frederick.

To view the online obituary and video tribute, and to leave condolences or share memories, please visit Mr. Kelly’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.