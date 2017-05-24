July 1, 1939 ~ May 23, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of James Nolan Hebert, Sr., 77, who died Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be his workers Jim Hebert, Jr., Floyd Landry, Scott Richard, Carl Harris, Joe Lagesse and Ronald Touchet. Honorary pallbearers include Troy Hebert, Jody Hebert, Kent Touchet, Cody Miller, Devyn Touchet, Eric Touchet and Trey Hebert.

James was a military veteran who proudly served in the United States Air Force. In 1961, he went to work for Patin’s Tire Service then was promoted to manager in 1963. He purchased the business in 1993 which we now know as Jim’s Tire Service. Mr. Jim will always be remembered by many for his love for coaching youth football and baseball. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, traveling and trawling for shrimp.

Jim is survived by five children, James N. Hebert Jr. and his wife Susan, Troy Hebert and his wife Cindy, Jody Hebert and his partner Curtis, Charolette Touchet and her husband Kent, and Denise LeBlanc and her husband Leslie; grandchildren, Cody Miller, Tyler Hebert, Devyn Touchet, Trey Hebert, Eric Touchet, Samantha LeBlanc and Charlotte LeBlanc; step-grandchildren, Amber T. Kelly, Blake Touchet, Bailee Lerette, Katelyn Blanchard, Gavin Blanchard and Ian Blanchard; great grandchildren, Jaxon Comeaux, Noble Kelly, Justice Kelly, Valor Kelly, Honor Kelley, Luke Touchet and Hugo Touchet; brothers, Dalton Hebert and Norris Hebert; and sister, Regina Fergerson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nedean M. Hebert; infant child; and parents, Emanuel Hebert and the former Myrtle Luquette.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, May 26, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

