ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for James Russell, 63, will be 10:00AM Saturday December 30, 2017 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Cedric Sonnier officiating. Interment will follow in LeBlanc Cemetery.

Visitation will be In David Funeral Home of Erath Friday December 29, 2017 from 5:00PM until 10:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 6:00PM and will resume Saturday from 8:00AM until service time.

James, born in San Diego, CA, and a resident of Lafayette passed away Sunday December 24, 2017 in Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, an avid San Diego Chargers fan, who loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rachael Russell of Lafayette: children, Terry Russell and wife Monica of Erath, Kathy Russell Hargrave and husband Chris of Delcambre, Mary Russell Segura and husband Chad of Erath, Jeremy Russell and wife Angela of Youngsville, Amanda Russell Arton and husband Steve of New Iberia, Angela Russell Gayneaux and husband Joe of Spring, Texas, and James Russell of Lafayette; siblings, Barbara Davidson and husband Martin of San Diego, CA, Judith Gardner and husband Ralph of Copperas Cove, TX, Patty Schwabe and husband Richard of Lake Tahoe, NV, Sally McIntire and husband Ross of Kempner,TX, John Russell and wife Diane of Killeen, TX, Richard Russell of Lacy, WA, Billy Russell and wife Bobbie of Oroville, CA

He is preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Sarah Callahan Russell

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.