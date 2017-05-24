James V. King, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel for James Vance King, Sr., 78, of Lafayette, who passed away peacefully at LGMC, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 due to a brief illness. Brother Chris Fontenot, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Youngsville will conduct the services. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Paulette Broussard King; his son, James Vance King, Jr. and wife Debbie; his daughters, Michelle King May and her husband Jonathan, Melissa Anne King, and Margaret King Greene and her husband Randall; seven grandchildren, James Vance King, III, Michael Forrest Warren, Jr., Katherine Michelle May, Kaylin Grace King, Madelyn Dianne Andrews, Mary Kathryn Warren, and Randall James Greene; one great granddaughter, Emma Grace Warren; his mother in law, Frieda N. Broussard of Abbeville, Louisiana; his two sisters, JoAnn Bonner and her husband John of Lufkin, Texas, and their children Charissa Bonner Gibson and Jimmy Bonner; and Jenny Almarez of Kingwood, Texas and her children Brandon Clostio and Kimberly Clostio Luiz; his sisters in law, Christine Hensgens and her husband Gene of Crowley, Louisiana, and their children Julie Hengsens Reed, Dianne Hensgens Graham, Christian Hensgens, and Gregory Hensgens; and Kathy Dyson and her husband Steve of Abbeville, Louisiana and their children Stephanie Dyson Nichols and Aimee Dyson O’Niell. Jimmy is also survived by a large extended close family and a host of dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Alice Collins King; his father in law, Paul Broussard; and one cousin, Wayne Allen King, who he considered his brother.

Mr. King was born in Houston, Texas on September 30, 1938. He graduated from Lufkin High School and attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. He then embarked on a lifelong career in the oil and gas industry leading him to Abbeville, Louisiana where he met and married the love of his life, Paulette Broussard. Working as a roughneck for The Offshore Drilling Company and then moving on to sales and piloting for Hughes Tool Company, Mr. King continued his successful sales career with Southwest Oilfield Products and then venturing on his own to form Oilfield Services of Louisiana in 1977. After selling the company in 1981, Mr. and Mrs. King retired to Texas and ranched for several years before returning to Lafayette and the oil and gas industry, working for Industrial Lift Truck. In 1994, Mr. King, his wife, and children acquired Rig Tools, and began expanding the company rental lines and locations. After 12 successful years in business, the family sold its holdings to OMNI Energy Corporation and Mr. King once again retired.

Mr. King was a member of First Baptist Church of Youngsville. Jimmy believed in acts and works of charity. During his later years, Mr. King became heavily involved with the Evangeline Area Council Boys Scouts of America, served on the Annual Auction Committee, and was President for the past several years. He was also involved in the renovations at Mount Bayou Lost Camp and instrumental in the dream and success of Swamp Base. Mr. King received the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service in 2008, and the Silver Star in 2016. He was a lifelong member of the NRA and a supporter of our veterans and the Wounded Warrior Project. He and Mrs. King supported the Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, SD, and the St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, SD.

An avid outdoorsman, Mr. King enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at his hunting leases or camp in Cocodrie with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and his many hobbies included gun collecting, knife collecting and Native American Art. Most importantly, Mr. King was a devoted family man. He deeply loved his family and cherished his time spent with them. Always the glue, he will be missed by all who loved him.

The family will receive visitors Friday, May 26, 2017 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Martin & Castille Funeral Home SOUTHSIDE location. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM Friday in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday, May 27 from 8:00 AM until time of service.

Pallbearers are James V. King, Jr., James V. King, III, Michael Forrest Warren, Jr., Randall James Greene, Jimmy Bonner, Brandon Clostio, Jim Ortego, Fred Touchet, and Bobby Chandlier.

Honorary Pallbearers are John Bonner, Art Merryman, Ken Boutte, Bobby Duncan, Randall Brian Greene, Tom Pierce, Art Hawkins, Christian Hensgens, Gregory Hensgens, Victor Huckaby, John Delhommer, Glynn Maturin, and Tommy Meche.

The family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude for the love and care provided to Mr. King by his Doctors, Dr. Malik and Dr. Dugas, the LGMC medical team, especially the 6th and 10th floor nurses and support staff, and the Long Term Acute Care Team on the 9th floor.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.