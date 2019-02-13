James Whitfield Holmes III “Bozie”

October 9, 1950 ~ February 7, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A celebration of life will be held from 10:00AM to 1:00 PM with a tribute beginning at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of James Whitfield Holmes III, 68, who died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at AMG Specialty Hospital - Park Place Campus.

James served in the US National Guard, Company B, Fourth Battalion; Fort Polk, LA.

He graduated from Abbeville High in 1968 and attended USL for two years. A skillful Residential Builder/Contractor for 40 years, including but not limited to advising and constructing homes for our children, family, and friends.

Bozie has always been an avid sports enthusiast! From coaching our son on city league teams, to hunting and fishing, sports has truly been his passion. He spent his time off cooking for our children and grandchildren, or fishing in our pond. He was always eager to teach them how to catch crabs, bait a hook, cast a fishing line or engage them in proper duck-call techniques. Bozie loved nature and embraced all it had to offer.

James is survived by his wife, Marlene Arceneaux Holmes; son, James W. Holmes IV and wife, Brandi Lasseigne Holmes; grandchildren, Bella Anne, Naomi Rose, and James V (Whit); daughter Keisha Danielle Holmes and fiancé Steve Hutchins; one brother, Richard Holmes and wife Cindy Delino Holmes; nephews Sean and Robbie Holmes; and great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Holmes Jr.; mother, Loretta Hebert Holmes; paternal grandparents, James Holmes and Evelina Mills Holmes; maternal grandparents, William Hebert and Noemi Choate Hebert.

The family request you dress in your casual attire.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.