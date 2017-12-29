Jamian Todd Primeaux “Jamie”

June 17, 1970 ~ December 28, 2017

Private Memorial services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Jamian “Jamie” Todd Primeaux, 47, who died Thursday, December 28, 2017 at his residence.

Jamie is survived by his son, Ethan Primeaux of Houston, TX; mother, Verian T. Lasalle and her husband John of Erath; father, Norman L. Primeaux of Erath; brother, Shawn Primeaux of Lafayette; and grandmother, Lona Touchet of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lydia and Wildie Primeaux, Sr.; and maternal grandfather, Evest Touchet.

