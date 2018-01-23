October 4, 1932 ~ January 19, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Jane L. Landry, 85, who died Friday, January 19, 2018 at Maison duMonde Living Center.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Jane is survived by son, Wade Benson Landry and his wife Teresa; daughter, Denise Ardeneaux and her husband Paul; three brothers, Herbert LeBlanc, Clifford LeBlanc and Wilbert LeBlanc; sister, Gladys Whatley; nine grandchildren, Kevin Choate, Robert Choate, Jr., Sherry Guidry, Adam Guidry, Dane Luquette, Ciara Gardiner, Erin C. Landry, Mallory A. Landry and Zachary Landry; and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duliss P. Landry; sons, Charles “Chuck” Reed Landry and Robert James Choate; parents, Jeneus LeBlanc and the former Estelle LeMaire; brother, Floyd LeBlanc; and sister, Jeanette Lovelady.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

