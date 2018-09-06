March 20, 1959 - August 24, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral service for Janelle Landry is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Faith Hope Baptist Church – 407 Duroq Street, Abbeville, LA. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

God Looked around His garden and saw an empty space. He looked down from the sky and picked Janelle’s face. He will love her gently, take care of her too. He needed Janelle more, so we gave her to you. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and a loving sister and friend to many.

Janelle Landry-Wiltz was a native of Erath, La and a resident of Abbeville, LA. Janelle went home to Glory peacefully on Friday, August 24, 2018.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Kendell Landry(Melissa), and Reginald Landry(Shinequa); two daughters, Melva Ruffin(Darren) and Tamara Landry(Clayton Simon); fourteen grandchildren; four sisters, Lillian Williams(James), Clara McCoy, Velma Captiville(Bethel) and Linda Jones; two god-children, Cole Phillips and Marcus Doumachette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melva and Joseph Montgomery Sr.; three brothers, Joseph Montgomery, Ervin Montgomery, and John Alfred Montgomery; two sisters, Terrona Maze and Dorita Montgomery; three nephews, Bethel Captiville, Calvin Captiville, and Patrick Campbell.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Faith Hope Baptist Church from 8:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – Abbeville, LA (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.