NEW IBERIA – Memorial Services will be held for Janie Schexnayder McGee, on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Inurnment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday at Evangeline Funeral Home from 8:00 am until 11:00 am.
Mrs. McGee passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mrs. McGee was a hairdresser for many years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her children, Veronica Goutierrez and husband Shannon of Abbeville; Clint A. Dore of Erath; Carl Lajaunie and wife Michelle of New Iberia and Todd Dore and Anika of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Katlyn Dore; Bailee Dore; Chance Stelly; Christian Stelly; Taylor Dore Stelly; Abbi Lajaunie; Addi Lajaunie; Todd Dore, Jr. and Tyler Dore; ten great grandchildren, Landon Theriot; Liam Courville; Chance Stelly, Jr.; Marishka Stelly; Emma LeBlanc; Brianna Stelly; Koi Theall; Kayne Theall; Natalie Dore; Maizely Dore and Tatum Dore and one sister, Charlene Boudreaux and husband Danny of New Iberia.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Randall McGee; parents, Dalton and Gladys Meyers Schexnayder; one sister, Deanna Legnon and two nephews, Shawn Boudreaux and Christopher Legnon.
