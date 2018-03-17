April 26, 1941 ~ March 15, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 19, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Jeanell Marie Theall Foreman, 76, who died Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Maison du Monde Living Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Chris Duhon, Dylan Duhon, Logan Duhon, Pete Folse, Blake Bodin and Tommy Broussard.

Jeanell is survived by her daughter, Lisa F. Duhon and husband Chris; and four grandchildren, Dylan Christopher Duhon and wife Bethany, Alyssa Nicolle Duhon, Madison Clare Duhon, and Logan Alexander Duhon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbie Theall and the former Una Vice.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, March 19, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 12;45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Special thanks to Maison du Monde Living Center and Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful care given to Jeanell in her final days.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.