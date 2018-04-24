Jeanelle Picard

ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Jeanelle Fields Picard is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Kinchen Funeral Home with burial in St. Paul Cemetery.

Jeanelle F. Picard (56), a long-time resident of Abbeville, passed away Monday, April 16, 2018 at her resident surrounded by family and friends.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband Rickey Louis Picard of Abbeville, LA; one son, Randy Picard (Candance) of Abbeville, LA; two daughters, Jamie Hannigan (Joseph) and Josie Mason (Sean), both of Abbeville, LA; six sisters, Eva Hernandez of Moore, OK; Carol Uden (Barry) of Bethany, OK; Betty Turner of Abbeville, LA; Carla Beaudeaux (Roy) and Dorothy Turner both of Abbeville, LA; and Shirley Batchelor of Indiana; three brothers, Rickey Fields (Christine) of Abbeville, LA; Robley Turner, Jr. (Rita) of Ocean Springs, MS; David Turner (Josie) of Wilacoochie, GA; twenty grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robley Turner and Eva Mae Fields her sister, Betty Babineaux, a brother, Rodney Turner, a son, Ricky Picard, brother-in-laws, Osvelda Hernandez and Russell Batchelor.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the funeral home from 7:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.