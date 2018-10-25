Jeanette Friou

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 26th, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan, LA for Jeanette “Momma Jay” Friou, 67, who died peacefully Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at her residence in Abbeville, LA.

She is survived by her son Scotty Friou, brother Dalton Friou (Sherlyn), sister Velma Friou, grandchildren Kaylee and Jazmine Friou, nephews Paul (Dani) and John Friou, nieces Carmelita Gregory and Bonnie Cox (Jeffrey), great nephew Cam Friou, and soon-to-be great niece Lottie Friou.

Jeanette is preceded in death by husband Tony Hernandez, her parents Aldest Friou and Isabelle Gaspard Friou, brother Randall Friou, sister Velta Friou, and nephew Albert Friou.

Visitation is scheduled at Kinchen Funeral Home, 218 N. St. Valerie Street, Abbeville, LA Friday October 26, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of service.