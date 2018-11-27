Erath – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Jeanette Trahan Labry, 81, will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 11 a.m until 9: p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m.. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 8 a.m, until the time of the services.

A native of New Iberia and a resident of Erath Mrs. Labry died at 2:07 PM on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Jeanette was a widow, a loving mother of four, and a homemaker where she spent her time with her family. she was known for her love for traveling, camping, and country music. She also taught catechism when she was younger.

She is survived by two sons, Johnny Hollier of Abbeville and Mark Hollier of Erath; two daughters, Katherine Choate and her husband Keith of Erath and Janet Viator and her husband Craig of Erath; a sister, Betty Trahan of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, John Derek Hollier and his wife Kelli and their four children, Shaley Hollier and her three children, Seth Hollier, Allison Hollier, Tammy Foreman and her two children, Johnette Bourque-Stelly and her husband Ravis Stelly Jr. and her two children, Miranda Bertrand, and Jesse Viator; seven-step-grandchildren, nine step-great grandchildren, and three step-great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John O. Hollier; her second husband, Alvin P. Labry; her parents, Antoine and Elvonne LeBlanc Trahan; a brother, Merlin Trahan; and step-grandson, Justin Viator.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Derek Hollier, Seth Hollier, Jesse Viator, Dylan Foreman, Trevor Guidry, and Landon Toups.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Trae’lyn Hollier and John Ross Hollier.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiver, Sundra Trahan, whom she cherished dearly.

