Jeffery “J.T.” Turner

July 22, 1947 ~ January 14, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Jeffery James Turner, 71, who died Monday, January 14, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Tyler Rageur, Brandon Touchet, Allen “Sweet Pea” Stoute, Jr., Earl Turner, Quentin Bergeron and Eddie Turner. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Dixie Flores.

Jeffery is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Touchet Turner; one son, Jeffery “J.J.” Turner, Jr. and his wife Aimee of Abbeville; three daughters, Jill Rageur, Cindy Turner and Denise Turner all of Henry; mother, Lillian Suire Turner; six grandchildren, Heather Istre, Tyler Rageur and his wife Brei, Dixie Flores, Jessie Turner, Jinley Turner and Jett Turner; one great grandson, Coen Raguer (and one pending arrival, Kip Rageur); and numerous brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ores Turner; daughter, Cheryl Istre; sister, Judy Weston; and brothers, Allen Stoute, Ronnie Turner, Jerry Turner, Russell Turner and Ores Turner, Jr.

