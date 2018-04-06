February 21, 1944 ~ April 6, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 9, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Jeffery Joseph Picard, 74, who died Friday, April 6, 2018 at Vermilion Health Care Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating the services.

He is survived by his cousins, Linda Picard Breaux and Theresa Boudreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Picard and the former Felicie Durio; brother, Leroy Charles Picard; two aunts, Stella Picard and Ella Bourque; one uncle, Germain Picard; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bourque.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 9, 2018 from 9:30 AM until time of services.

On behalf of the Picard family, we want to thank the staff members of St. Joseph Hospice and Vermilion Health Care Center for enhancing Jeffery’s life and the exceptional care.

