September 12, 1943

~ May 28, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Jeffery Paul Cessac, 75, who died Tuesday, May 28, 2019

He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Paul Cessac, Chris Meaux, Gabriel Cessac, Toby Brasseaux, Alfred Perry, and Kevin Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Cessac, Gage Cessac, J.P. Cessac, Zoe Cessac, Nathan Touchet, Alyssa Cessac and Ralph Hutchinson.

Jeffery was a member of the Lions Club, American Legion, Woodman of the World and the Knights of Columbus. He was also an umpire for over 20 years. He was a proud member of the United States Navy where he was awarded the Vietnam Services Medal with a Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He loved to cook, watch sports and enjoyed playing Bingo.

Jeffery is survived by his sons, Thomas Paul Cessac and Logan Cessac and his wife, Roxann; grandchildren, Alyssa Cessac, Gage Cessac, Gabriel Cessac, Nathan Touchet, Zoe Cessac. JohnPaul Cessac; sister, Jane LeMaire; brother, Alfred Cessac; sister-in-law, Lois Cessac; godchild, Donna Cessac; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Cessac and the former Elda Cessac; step-mother, Lucy Bertrand; in-laws, Thomas and Leona Meaux; twin daughters, Angelle and Angelic Cessac; brother, Curnal Cessac; and a granddaughter, Faith Cessac.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, May 31, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Anna Cessac, Eve Cessac, and Hospice of Acadiana for the care they provided in their time of need.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.