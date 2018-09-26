Jeffrey C. Broussard

We will celebrate the life and memory of Jeffrey Charles Broussard who passed away at his home in Arnaudville on Tuesday, September 24, 2018.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Erath on Thursday, September 27, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 4 p.m.

Jeffrey was a long time resident of Erath and enjoyed cooking, music, and making his friends and family laugh.

He is survived by his parents Mr. & Mrs. Hubert Broussard of Erath; his companion Wesley Lalonde of Arnaudville; his three children; Zachary Broussard and his wife Monique of Milton; Elizabeth Broussard Romero and her husband Chad of Youngsville; Benjamin Broussard and his fiancé Kelsey Lambert of Box Elder, SD and grandchildren Aubrey Broussard, Sydney Romero, Lane Romero, Adele Broussard, and Hannah Romero. He is also survived by his brothers Jude, Joel, and Jeremy Broussard and his sister Julie Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Harry Broussard and Mr. & Mrs. Wilton Suire all of Erath.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405.