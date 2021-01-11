December 31, 1941 ~ January 7, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Jeffrey James Faulk, Sr., 79, who died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his residence. He was laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Those serving as pallbearers were Jeffrey Faulk, Jr., Tony Faulk, Justin Faulk, Tyler Faulk, Jonathan Breaux and Ricky Gaspard.

Jeffrey believed that family was everything. Growing up on a cattle farm, he developed a solid work ethic. He truly enjoyed working on the farm caring for the cattle, tending to the field and repairing equipment. Farming was in his blood.

He is a retired school bus driver for the Vermilion Parish School Board for over 24 years. Jeffrey was active in many local organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, and Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association. He served on the Louisiana Farm Bureau Board of Directors and was a 4-H volunteer for over 50 years where he was inducted into the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Breaux and Lori Piazza; two sons, Jeffrey Faulk, Jr. (Kellie), and Tony Faulk (Angela); eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Breaux, Jonathan Breaux, Brooke Fergerson, Justin Faulk, Kacie Piazza, Tyler Faulk, Hannah Faulk, Sarah Faulk, Kali Broussard, Jarod Faulk and Nathan Faulk; and ten great grandchildren; and former spouse. Mildred Faulk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Hilda Faulk; son-in-law, Joseph Breaux; and three great grandchildren.

