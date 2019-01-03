Jennings — It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Jennifer Trahan Cunningham announces her passing from this life on December 29, 2018 at the age of 63. Jennifer was born in Gueydan, LA to Manson Paul Trahan and Esther Mae Bonvillion Trahan Clark on May 4, 1955. Jennifer loved spending time with all her family and friends. She loved her little dog (Lapain). Jennifer also enjoyed shopping and listening to good music. She was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jennifer is survived by her six brothers & sisters, Marietta Trahan Clark of Abbeville, LA, Paul Trahan of Meaux, LA, Dennis Trahan of Morse, LA, Leonard Trahan of Meaux, LA, Troy Clark of Nunez, LA, and Sherry Clark Guidry of Carencro, LA.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, Manson Trahan and Esther Mae Bonvillion Trahan Clark; her step-father Alday Joseph Clark; her first husband, Jeffery Sonnier; her brother, Russell Trahan.

Funeral Services for Jennifer Trahan Cunningham, 63 of Abbeville, LA will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan, LA on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan on Saturday, January 5th from 12:00 PM until the time of her service at 1:00 PM. Jennifer will be laid to rest in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery following her Service.

