July 1, 1989 ~ October 2, 2017

ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Erath, Louisiana honoring the life of Jeremiah James Broussard, 28, who died Monday, October 2, 2017. Jeremiah will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Erath, Louisiana with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating the services. Pallbearers include JD Ganze, brother in law, Ryan Toups, brother in law, Nino Hernandez, friend, Casey Simon, friend, Trey D’Augereau, friend and Slayte Nugier, cousin. Honorary pallbearers include Jeremiah’s nephews, John David Ganze, IV, Coy Toups, Cameron Toups and Will Gardiner; and friends, Bennett Lemaire and Donovan Guidry and Nolan Suire.

Jeremiah James Broussard, born on July 1, 1989, and was granted angel wings on his path to Heaven on October 2, 2017. Though Jeremiah’s life ended soon, he touched so many in his days. He had a loving and unselfish personality that could light up the darkest room. His gentle smile could melt the hearts of those around him. Jeremiah was an avid hunter, he enjoyed music, baseball and football, but mostly Jeremiah was a family man who adored his family and friends. May the Lord wrap his arms around Jeremiah with the love of his kingdom!

With Jeremiah’s passing we remind others that his life is one to be celebrated. Although we will miss him every day, especially his contagious smile, he will forever remain in our hearts. We were able to create wonderful memories and we are so thankful for Jeremiah’s gentle and loving spirit.

Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Christopher and Lisa Labit Broussard of Abbeville, Louisiana; sisters, Rhani Broussard Ganze and Andrea Broussard Toups; brother, Justin Delcambre; brothers by love JD Ganze and Ryan Toups; nephews, John David Ganze, IV, Coy Toups, Cameron Toups and Will Gardiner; niece and Godchild, Olivia Ganze and niece, Bailey Toups; Godsons, Mason Simon and Owen D’Augereau; paternal grandmother, Marietta Harrington of Abbeville, Louisiana; maternal grandmother, Shirley Labit of Abbeville, Louisiana; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Harold “T-Beb” Broussard (who played a role in Bellzaire the Cajun); great-grandfather Lubria; great-great grandfather Aristide; maternal grandfather, Theo “Gerald” Labit; paternal uncle, Eric Bourque; maternal uncle, Greg Labit; and maternal cousin, Clay Allen Durke.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 12:30 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

