ABBEVILLE – A Home-going Celebration will be held for Jerry L. Harrison, Sr. at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church – 1515 Israel Parker Street. Pastor John Allen will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Bancker.

Jerry L. Harrison, Sr. (65) a life-long resident of Abbeville, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital.

Mr. Jerry leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Jerry L. Harrison, Jr. (Laterria) of Abbeville, LA; two grandchildren that he loved so much, Zahamaria (Zoe) Harrison and Tay’Oni (Tay) Harrison; one great-grandson, Karter Harrison-Walker whom he called pawpaw’s little man; two godchildren, Latoya L. Cooper of New Iberia, LA; and Eldrige Harrison, Jr. of Abbeville, LA; three sisters, Shirley Levene (Lester, Sr.), Victoria Levene (Alvin, Sr.) of Abbeville, LA; and Mercedes Levine of New Iberia, LA: three brothers, Shelward Harrison, Sr. (Annie), Alvin Harrison, Sr. and Eldrige Harrison, Sr. (Chatherine) all of Abbeville, LA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jerry Harrison Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Harrison, Jr. and Ethel Levine Harrison; two siblings, Allen Harrison, Sr. and Merlene H. Levine.

Visitation will begin Friday at Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street - (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com