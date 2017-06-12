August 3, 1949 ~ June 10, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Jerry Lee Romero, 67, who died Saturday, June 10, 2017. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Kullan Romero, Kayne Breaux, Kanyon St. Julien, Weston Cormier, Ricky Delcambre and Ollie Dupuy. Honorary pallbearer will be Chad Cormier.

Jerry is survived by his wife Linda Cormier Romero; children, Chris St. Julien and her husband Doug of Carencro, Jadie Breaux of Abbeville, and Chase Romero and his wife Crystal of Abbeville;, and eight grandchildren, Kullan, Kayne, Kanyon, Mia, Addison, Chase “C.J.”, Cash and Cruz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Romero and the former Eula Mae Trahan; brother, Larry Romero; and in-laws, Curley and Grace Cormier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.