ABBEVILLE — A Celebration of Life Gathering for Jessica C. Morgan, 27, will be held Saturday, December 22, 2018 at David Funeral Home of Abbeville from 9:00AM until 12:00PM.

Jessica, born in Opelousas and a resident of Abbeville passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018. Our sister Jessica, she was the kindest, most genuine human being to walk the planet. Yes, she had her faults like most of us do, but she still managed to make sure everyone around her was happy. She had a remarkable smile that just lit every room even though she pulled off all of her own braces in high school. She was the most grateful person who never expected anything from anyone but tried to give everyone everything she had to offer. She loved her kids with everything inside of her and I know she’ll be watching over them. She was the kind of person that you just wanted to be around. No matter what mood you were in. She was honestly the most beautiful soul no matter what. From watching Grey’s Anatomy all night, to bleaching her hair until it all fell out, she was my Jessica. Our Jessica. And this is how we’ll remember her.

She is survived by her father, Ivan Morgan, her mother, Jeana Morgan; Her children, Gabriel Theall, Alaina Theall, and Dominic Barton; Her siblings, Madison Morgan, Ivy Morgan, Kamryn Morgan, Braylon Lopez, Dillon Turner, Devin Turner, Destiny Turner, Gabe Duhon; her grandparents and other family members.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of the arrangements