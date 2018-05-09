DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Jessie Joseph Dubois, 88, at 10:00 am Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 am Thursday until time of service at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. There will be a Rosary at 9:00 am.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Dubois passed away at 8:11 am on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Maison du Monde Nursing Home in Abbeville.

Mr. Dubois was a shrimper for more than 20 years and enjoyed being out on the water.

He loved his family and his dog “Lucy” dearly and he will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris Thibodeaux Dubois of Delcambre; two daughters, Susan Dubois of Delcambre and Mickey Dubois Hopkins and husband Kenneth of Oak Grove, LA; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hebert; Kevin Hopkins and Melody Hopkins Thomas; six great grandchildren and two sisters, Melva Dubois of Abbeville and Gloria Dubois Barras of New Iberia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ulger and Leah Peltier Dubois.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Maison du Monde Nursing Home and Lamm Family Care Hospice for their great care and dedication.

