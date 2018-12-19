November 24, 1943 ~ December 17, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Jimmie Paul Touchet, 75, who died Monday, December 17, 2018 at Maison duMonde Living Center. Fr. Andre Metrejean will officiate the service. Burial will take place at a later date.

Jimmie is survived by his wife, Deanna Touchet; two children, Christian Touchet of Baton Rouge, and Cathy Fontenot and her husband Derek of Erath; three step-sons. Jude Mire and his wife Barbara, Kelly Mire and his wife Kelly, and Chris Mire and his wife Melissa all of Erath; fifteen grandchildren; and two sisters, Sister Jeannette Touchet and Judy Girouard and her husband Lawson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albe Touchet and the former Annie Bussy.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 8:30 AM until 2:15 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

