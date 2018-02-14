ABBEVILLE — A Celebration of Life Gathering for Jo Ann Boudreaux Trahan, 81, will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Friday February 16, 2018 from 10:00AM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM.

Jo Ann, born February 18, 1936 in Abbeville, passed away Wednesday February 14, 2018 in Abbeville General Hospital. She was employed as a Door Greeter with Wal-Mart and she retired as an LPN from Abbeville General Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Elvie “LV” Trahan of Abbeville; a daughter Goldie Bengtson and husband Les of Abbeville; a son Melvin Trahan and wife Karen of Kaplan; brothers Robert Boudreaux of Las Vegas, NV, and Marion Boudreaux of Abbeville; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Whitney and Alice Broussard Boudreaux; brothers Gerald, Jessy, and Michael Boudreaux; an infant son Lovelace.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs of Maison du Monde and Abbeville General Hospital for their care and concern.

