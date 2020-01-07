September 17, 1936 ~ December 27, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Jody Joseph Lege, 83, who died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Kaplan Healthcare Center.

He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Robert Wells officiating the services.

Jody is survived by his sons, Gregory Lege and his wife Karen and Clint Lege and his wife Loretta; daughters; Marion Landry and her husband Jerry “JJ” and Windy Lege; brother, Dalton Lege and his wife Shirley; sister; Mary Cormier and her husband Lennis; grandchildren, Rene Uriegas Mitchell, Danielle Rung, Amanda Landry, Lacee Plaisance, Meagan Lege and Andrew Lege; and great grandchildren, Ame’lie Rung, Isaac Plaisance and Levi Plaisance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elie Lege and the former Azemie Bourque; brothers, Irvin Lege, Horace “Boss” Lege and Chester Lege and sisters, Carrie Cuvillier, Rena Leger, Clara Bertrand, Betty Lou Bertrand and Anita Lege.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.